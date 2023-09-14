LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors amended the township's zoning ordinance Thursday night at the Fogelsville Vol. Fire Co.

The new ordinance seeks to add more clarity about what can be constructed in the Rural Village district. Specifically, the amended language now defines "storage buildings" as "self-storage units," which are a permitted use in the RV district.

The specificity of the language aims to prevent any future arguments by developers that warehouses or other large industrial facilities could be considered storage facilities and therefore a permitted use.

In July, township solicitor David Brooman said the original ordinance, which was adopted in 2018, had an "ill-defined definition" that benefited developers. The amendment was a necessary step to clarify the respective section of the ordinance, Brooman said at that time.

The amended ordinance also adds a requirement that all storage must be exclusively indoors, with no outdoor storage of any kind.

Written in an amendment to Section 541.25 of the township's Ordinance #2018-1, the now-approved ordinance states the following as a permitted use in the Rural Village district:

"Storage building for the rental of self-storage units on a monthly basis to store household good, business records and other residential and commercial property, provided that no such building shall house, store or distribute a flammable gas, flammable liquid, combustible liquid, flammable solid, corrosive material, explosive, poisonous material, miscellaneous hazardous material, or spontaneously combustible material as any of those terms defined by federal regulation, currently found in Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulation, as may be amended from time to time. The storage shall be exclusively indoors, with no outdoor storage of any kind."

Other business

In other news, supervisors approved an addendum to a fire protection agreement with Upper Macungie Township involving the Fogelsville Vol. Fire Co. The addendum was established to address the ISO, or Insurance Services Office, rating. The ISO rating measures a fire department's ability to serve its community.