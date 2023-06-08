LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors tabled a final subdivision and land development plan for a proposed warehouse Thursday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company.
The plan, offered by developer Core 5 Industrial Partners, was submitted May 8, and is proposed for 2766 Route 100. The proposal is for a facility spanning more than 100,000 square feet.
In offering a reason for the table, Supervisor Curtis Dietrich cited an expected legal decision Monday. The case argues that Dietrich was not appointed properly after former Supervisor Robb Werley's resignation. Given this, Dietrich indicated it would be in the township's best interest to delay the vote.
He cited also various "concerns" about the submitted proposal — specifically, stormwater management, pollution distribution and a field survey. Further, a proposed sewage planning module also raised problems. Dietrich added the developer has not addressed issues brought forth by township staff.
The developer did not attend Thursday night's meeting, although an attorney representing the company did attend the meeting via Zoom. The attorney offered no comments.
The plan is expected to appear on the board's July meeting agenda "with the expectation there will be action," solicitor David Brooman said.
Finally, supervisors approved amending the township's zoning ordinance by deleting and restating a section governing rental storage definitions.