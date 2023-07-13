LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors rejected a final subdivision and land development plan for a proposed warehouse Thursday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Co.
The plan, offered by developer Core 5 Industrial Partners, was submitted May 8 and was proposed for 2766 Route 100. The proposal was for a facility spanning more than 100,000 square feet.
In explaining the rejection, Supervisor Curtis Dietrich cited various reasons including what he said were several outstanding staff comments the developer had either addressed only in part, or not at all. Those comments were related to water flow, a retaining wall, slopes, spray irrigation and a proposed fire suppression system.
However, the project's proposed water line extension involving Lehigh County Authority particularly irked Dietrich.
"I would have a very difficult time approving this plan at this juncture," Dietrich noted.
Other issues cited as "concerns" from supervisors or residents who spoke during a public comment session included stormwater management, pollution distribution and traffic — specifically, a proposed left turn lane for tractor-trailers heading north on Route 100.
Joshua Hoffman, the project's engineer, disputed Dietrich's assertions. He said the plan had already received preliminary approval from the township and that comments raised by various staff members had been addressed, were being addressed or could not be addressed until an outside agency — such as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation or the Department of Environmental Protection — responded. Thus, he said, the issues would be handled later during the approval process.
Core5 officials verbally battled Dietrich and township solicitor David Brooman at times about several subjects. This included a spirited discourse about whether a proposed retaining wall was or was not a structure, whether Core5 had or had not addressed issues, and interpretation of the law.
Core5 officials suggested with the rejection that they could pursue legal action against the township. Two other proposed warehouses in Lowhill Township are currently under legal review.