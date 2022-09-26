LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Planning Commission on Monday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company denied a revised preliminary land development plan recommendation for a proposed warehouse.
The project, proposed for 7503 Kernsville Road at Route 100, involves a 100,570-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6 acre-lot. The project was reduced from 190,960 square feet earlier this year. The applicant is Core5 Industrial Partners.
A second project involving a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 2951 Betz Court was previously denied recommendation.
In addition, the board denied a preliminary lot consolidation plan recommendation for the 7503 Kernsville Road proposal. It also approved a motion to table all plans until the township's Act 537 sewage plan is updated.
A preliminary land development plan for a 312,210-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100 was approved June 16 by supervisors. If the additional two proposals were to be approved, the three would create a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.
The meeting was well attended by residents who were against the project. They argued it would undermine the community, create traffic problems and reduce life quality. Further, many stated the warehouses would change the township for years to come.