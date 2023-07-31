LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Monday night, the Lowhill Township Planning Commission unanimously voted to advance an ordinance change that could make it harder for developers to construct warehouses and other large industrial buildings in the area.
Written as an amendment to Section 541.25 of the township's Ordinance #2018-1, the new ordinance restricts the substances that can stored — and how they can be stored — in "self-storage" facilities like industrial warehouses.
Section 1 of the ordinance reads:
"Storage building for the rental of self-storage units on a monthly basis to store household goods, business records, and other residential and commercial property, provided that no such building shall house, store or distribute a flammable gas, flammable liquid, combustible liquid, flammable solid, corrosive material, explosive, poisonous material, miscellaneous hazardous material, or spontaneously combustible material as any of those terms are defined by federal regulation, currently found in Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulation, as may be amended from time to time. The storage shall be exclusively indoors, with no outdoor storage of any kind."
The planners' decision comes less than three weeks after the township rejected a proposed warehouse at 2766 Route 100. That plan, offered by Core5 Industrial Partners, called for a facility spanning more than 100,000 square feet.
According to township solicitor David Brooman, the 2018 ordinance had a "ill-defined definition" that benefited developers. The change was a necessary step to clarify Section 541.25 of the that ordinance, Brooman said.
"This is just changing the definition under [Section] 541.25, and it's limiting it to effectively an indoor storage facility," Brooman said.
Planning Vice Chairman Stephen Lear said the ordinance was important for Lowhill Township to maintain recreative activities it has become known for, such as cycling and hiking.
"People come up here to get away," Lear said. "Let's keep it that way."
Lear introduced the motion to advance the amended ordinance, which planner Mike Divers seconded. It now heads to the Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors for final approval.
The supervisors' next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, while the Lowhill Township Planning Commission will next meet on Monday, Aug. 28.