LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - A proposed warehouse has been denied by Lowhill Township supervisors, and another one has been put on hold.

The decision at Thursday night's meeting came after months of opposition from residents. The project was proposed for Betz Ct., which is an unmarked side road with several businesses and homes already there. The proposal was to add an almost 300,000-square-foot warehouse there, which would mean a lot more traffic. That's something neighbors and supervisors agreed Thursday night should not happen.

We spoke with one man who lives on Betz Ct. Joe Tinker has a sign posted in his front yard opposing the warehouse. He said there's already enough traffic.

"It definitely would have brought a lot of truck traffic, and we don't want that. We have grandkids that run around here and stuff like that, so definitely don't want that," said Tinker.

So he was excited when we told him the plans for a warehouse just down the street from his house had been voted down.

"I was definitely glad to hear that. As I said, I don't always get to the meetings, but my great neighbors keep us informed," said Tinker.

Supervisor Board Chair Richard Hughes said he was standing up for homeowners like Tinker when he voted "no" on the project.

"If we're going to be having trucks, tractor-trailers parked all over the place, more trucks than you've ever seen, roads that won't handle it. Our infrastructure's just not made for it," said Hughes.

Hughes said the warehouse also wouldn't have fit with township ordinances, but an attorney representing the company behind the project, CRG LLC, said in the meeting Thursday that the plans do meet township code. Hughes said it will likely have to be resolved by a judge.

"One side says one thing and one side says the other, so I'm sure it will play out in court," said Hughes.

But in the meantime, Hughes said he's working with surrounding municipalities to keep projects like this out of his area.

"Once the comprehensive plan comes together of the five other townships, I suspect things will be different, plus we're working at changing some zoning to, on height, and it's just not going to allow for that type of building," said Hughes.

Another warehouse proposed for Kernsville Rd. was delayed 30 days. Tinker said he hopes it meets the same fate.

"Hopefully they get postponed or denied as well, because as I said, the truck traffic it would create," said Tinker.

The proposal for the Kernsville Rd. warehouse will likely be voted on at the township board's next meeting on Nov. 3. Hughes said he expects the comprehensive plan with added development restrictions to be complete in the middle of next year.