LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors on Thursday night denied a land development plan for a proposed warehouse at 2951 Betz Court.
The proposal called for a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on 51.3 acres.
The vote at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company came after the announcement that Supervisor Robb Werley would resign his position effective Oct. 7. The township's solicitor had resigned also effective immediately, leaving the board without any legal representation Thursday night.
Prior to the vote, attorney Blake Marles, representing applicant CRG LLC, told supervisors the warehouse was permitted under the township's code and that the application met legal requirements. He added the warehouse was servicing a robust online marketing demand. Marles concluded saying that Lowhill Township had delayed several times voting on the matter and that it was time "for the process to come to an end."
Residents who spoke against the project cited various reasons. One consistent claim was that residents' health, safety and welfare would suffer if the warehouse were approved.
Other reasons alleged that CRG had failed to comply with Lowhill Township's ordinances and provisions. This included failure to submit a completed Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection sewer planning module to the township and failure to provide information on a proposed waterline and its construction. Objections also included that the topography of Lowhill Township, including an incline on Route 100, was not adequate for truck traffic and diesel exhaust exacerbated by the climb.
The township planning commission also previously denied the Betz Court project.
In other news, a proposal for a warehouse at 7503 Kernsville Road at Route 100 by applicant Core5 Industrial Partners remained tabled and was never discussed Thursday night. That proposal involves a 100,570-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6-acre lot. The project was reduced from 190,960 square feet earlier this year. Still, the planning commission denied the revised preliminary land development plan recommendation last week.
A preliminary land development plan for a 312,210-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100 was approved June 16 by supervisors. If the additional two proposals were to come to fruition, a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a 1-mile radius of a residential area would be created.
Finally, a new business item about discharging of firearms on private property was tabled due to supervisors' lack of legal counsel.