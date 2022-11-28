LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors denied a land development plan for a proposed warehouse during a special meeting Monday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company.
The proposal called for a 100,570-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6-acre lot at 7503 Kernsville Road at Route 100. The project, offered by applicant Core5 Industrial Partners LLC, was reduced from 190,960 square feet earlier this year.
Supervisors cited a number of concerns in rendering their verdict, including what they said was a lack of zoning confirmation, public health, safety and welfare, environmental studies and traffic. Supervisors indicated the developer was seeking a variance for a hardship it had created.
Residents who spoke against the project cited various reasons. One consistent theme was that residents' health, safety and welfare would suffer if the warehouse were approved.
On Sept. 26, the township planning commission also denied recommendation of the plan.
Core5's legal counsel said Monday night that the developer "played by the rules" established by the township and "did nothing wrong" in submitting the plan or in their dealings with Lowhill Township. Core5 wanted a ruling at Monday's meeting, and did not seek to extend until a later date the deadline for a township decision.
In addition to rejecting the land development plan, supervisors denied a preliminary lot consolidation plan and tabled a planning sewer module resolution associated with the 7503 Kernsville Road proposal.
Lowhill Township has seen several warehouse proposals in the past year. On Oct. 6, supervisors rejected a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on 51.3 acres at 2951 Betz Court.
Prior to that, on June 16, supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for a 312,210-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100.