EASTON, Pa. - Lunafest made its return to Easton.

The film festival was hosted by Easton and Lafayette College Landis Center for Community Engagement.

It features an annual series of short films made by and about women and gender nonconforming people worldwide.

Ticket sales benefit the organization's scholarship fund, which helps women in the area headed to college.

If you missed the in-person festival, the screenings are available online for 48 hours.