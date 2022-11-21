ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday cheer is returning to the Queen City.

Developer City Center Investment Corp. last week announced its lineup of holiday events, including a lunch with Santa and an ugly sweater party, planned for downtown Allentown.

Activities include:

Lights in the Parkway Party Bus: Back by popular demand, the Lights in the Parkway Party Bus will run Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. Tickets, $25, include a one-hour ride through Allentown’s Lights in the Parkway attraction and two drink pouches from sponsor Mishka Vodka. Pickup and drop-off will be in front of Blended on the ArtsWalk. This attraction is for guests 21 and older. Registration is required. Order tickets here.

Below Zero Happy Hour: Now through March on the second Thursday of the month, Blended on the ArtsWalk is hosting a Below Zero Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Blended provides drink specials, DJ entertainment and a chance to win restaurant gift cards, Lehigh Valley Phantoms swag and PPL Center Ice Suite tickets to a Phantoms game. The next Below Zero Happy Hour is Dec. 8.

Lunch with Santa: The Downtown Allentown Market on the ArtsWalk will host a Lunch with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Customers will get a free picture with Santa and his Candy Cane Elves. Also, the Grinch will make an appearance, and there will be live music and free kids’ crafts. Lunch will be available for purchase from the market’s vendors.

Phantoms Phrenzy: Two hours before every Lehigh Valley Phantoms home game on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a party on the Allentown ArtsWalk across Seventh Street from PPL Center. Phantoms Phrenzy features live music, yard games, and pregame food and drinks at the outdoor bar at Blended, the patio at Sports & Social, and Bar 1838 inside the Downtown Allentown Market. Customers who show their game tickets at Sports & Social receive a free order of fries or dessert (up to two per table). Phantoms’ mascot MeLVin will make an appearance on Saturday, Dec. 10, 30 minutes before gametime.

Christmas Trivia Night: The Downtown Allentown Market will host a free Christmas Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Signups are not required, and the winning team will get a $50 gift card to the market. Trivia will be held at the tables in the back of the market near Honmono. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the market’s vendors.

Ugly Sweater Party: The Downtown Allentown Market will host an Ugly Sweater Party, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Guests are invited to wear their ugliest holiday sweaters while enjoying music from DJ Romeo Gee and drink specials from Bar 1838. Raffles prizes, including gift cards, PPL Center Ice Suite tickets to a Phantoms game and more, will be awarded to guests who dress in theme. Customers who bring a non-perishable food donation for Central Elementary School’s food pantry will receive an extra raffle ticket.

For more information on these events, visit experienceallentown.com.