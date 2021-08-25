Lutron Electronics gives 69 News rare inside look

Lutron Electronics of Coopersburg said Wednesday it has integrated its HomeWorks lighting controls with a private-cinema system that delivers theater-quality entertainment at home.

Lutron's HomeWorks will work with Kaleidescape's entertainment systems, according to a company statement.

"By directly integrating HomeWorks and Kaleidescape, customers feel as if they have a commercial cinematic experience in their own home," said Sam Chambers, senior director of residential systems at Lutron.

California-based Kaleidescape says it is "the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas." The company said its cinema systems are installed in homes and yachts.

Lutron, founded 60 years ago by Joel Spira, makes dimmers for home use, and its products include lighting-management systems for buildings. It offers more than 15,000 products that are sold in more than 100 countries.

 
 
 

