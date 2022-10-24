Thousands of businesses that were forced to close during COVID are getting hit with a higher tax bill just for following the rules. The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce is among those calling on lawmakers to take action.

With just days left in session, Lawmakers in Harrisburg are hoping to pass Senate Bill 1083, which would exempt businesses that were forced to shut down from COVID from paying the default Unemployment Compensation Tax Rate.

Under current law, an employer who reports no payroll in one of the last three years loses their experience-based rating and reverts to the higher default tax rate, which is 3.6890 percent.

>>Senator Argall:

"Representative Twardzick and I were both approached by a restaurant owner in Schuylkill County who did everything the state asked him to do to close down during COVID," said Senator David G. Argall, serving Berks and Schuylkill Counties. "So, imagine his surprise when he realized by following the rules it was going to cost him 1,000's and 1,000's of dollars."

Argall is among the lawmakers supporting the bipartisan bill.

The Department of Labor & Industry says around 2,700 employers are affected.

A coalition of 60 chambers of commerce sent a letter calling on lawmakers to pass it, including the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"The chamber is here to support and advocate for our small businesses and we realize how unfair it is for small business who lost so much during the pandemic, and now for their taxes to be raised for something out of their control," said Brittney Waylen, Vice President, Government Affairs for the Chamber.

"With the current inflation, this is yet another burden on our businesses that were forced to be closed for so long," she continued.

"We believe we have a realistic compromise and we hope to have this on the governor's desk in the next few days," continued Sen. Argall.