This isn't your typical kick-off for Read Across America Day in Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley mascots MeLVin and FeFe joined Paws at James Buchanan Elementary School Wednesday morning. Liberty High School's band and cheerleaders were also there for the pep rally.
It kicks off a month-long event full of festivities and celebration in diversity in literature.
The school's new principal wants to bring reading and fun together.
"We do recognize that in the past two years that the students have really been limited in their exposure to fun in school in terms of activities so we wanted to bring it back a little bit now that we can," said Principal Amanda Hinkel.
Part of the read-a-thon is to encourage kids to read for 20-minutes each day this month. The student and class that reads the most will win a prize.
Kids will also enjoy book character dress up days and book swaps.