N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo said Friday it is mourning the loss of 12-year-old raccoon Titan, who has lived at the zoo for almost nine years.

During his yearly exam this past October, Titan was diagnosed with a bladder tumor. Surgery was not an option in his case, and he began taking medications to help manage his condition, according to a news release from the zoo.

The zoo says Veterinary and Animal Care staff closely monitored his condition and evaluated his welfare on a regular basis. The difficult decision was recently made to euthanize Titan when it became apparent that he was showing signs of discomfort and a diminished quality of life that could no longer be managed by medications, according to the news release.

Titan became a resident of the zoo in 2014 after authorities discovered him being kept as a personal pet. In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to own a raccoon without the proper permits.

The zoo says that when Titan came to the zoo, he was overweight after previously enjoying a diet that was not appropriate for a raccoon, including a regular treat of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The zoo’s Animal Care staff implemented a plan to get him to a healthy weight and engage him in a more active lifestyle, according to the news release.

His favorite treats became grapes and cantaloupe, and he was often seen interacting with his enrichment, especially his pool.

The zoo says Titan was a popular resident at the zoo and a joy to watch climbing around, interacting with guests.

LV Zoo continues to have one other raccoon among its residents – Meeko, an 11-year-old female ambassador animal who is the feature of the raccoon encounters offered at the zoo.

LV Zoo is open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information and tickets are available at the zoo's website.