SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo said Thursday that it and Lehigh Valley Health Network are "hopping with excitement" after welcoming a new baby kangaroo.
Zookeepers recently spotted two little feet emerging from the pouch of one of the zoo's kangaroos, indicating the birth of another new joey, according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
Lehigh Valley Health Network is the Official Motherhood Partner of the zoo.
First-time mother Sophie started showing an enlarged pouch and movement indicating to staff another zooborn was present, and a third-generation joey born at the zoo.
The zoo said the most recent addition is also the fourth born in the exhibit over the past three summers, joining Hopscotch (2019), Jenga (2020) and Uno (2020). All four were fathered by George, the lone male kangaroo at the zoo. The gender of the newest joey is yet to be discovered, the zoo said.
Since kangaroo pregnancies only last around 30 days, it is difficult to determine exactly when a joey is born, according to the zoo. Instead, joeys grow inside the pouch and go through many developmental stages after they are born, more than a human baby does before birth. Researchers are still learning about the various stages of a joey’s development and some Association of Zoos and Aquariums are assisting in the research through voluntary pouch checks with their animals.
When they are first born, newborn joeys are smaller than a cherry, the zo said. After birth, the mother will lick a pathway up the fur of her pouch for the joey to climb unassisted into the pouch where it stays until it is between two- and four-months old. For this reason, the kangaroos don’t have a birthday but a “pouch day,” the first time a joey makes an appearance outside the pouch and can be seen on exhibit.
Kangaroos can have multiple joeys at one time or delay their pregnancies until their environment or conditions become better, the zoo said. While joeys will occasionally leave the pouch to explore, they will immediately dive back into the pouch if they feel scared or sense danger. As joeys grow, it is a common occurrence to see their head and feet hanging outside of the pouch since they are becoming larger over time. The pouch will continue to expand to accommodate their growth. When joeys are between eight and ten months, they are mature enough to leave the pouch for good. During this time, a female kangaroo can produce two different types of milk to feed two separate babies: one that has emerged from the pouch but is still nursing; and another newborn, the zoo said.
The zoo said its newest resident still needs a name. In partnership with LVHN, LV Zoo said it is hosting a naming poll. The zookeepers will narrow their list of possible names down to four finalists.
Guests will then decide the final official names by voting for their favorite using tokens. Two winners will receive a Family Four Pack for picking the winning name.
To see the zoo's newest joey and to vote on its new name, people can visit the zoo by purchasing tickets at the zoo's website.