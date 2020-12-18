Jan Schwoyer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living in Allentown has named a new board president.

Janice Haley-Schwoyer, a local business entrepreneur, was recently named the new President for the Board of Directors at LVCIL.

“I was asked to join the Board of LVCIL to provide marketing help, but I have learned so much more from them than I could ever give back,” Haley-Schwoyer said. “My daughter, an adult with cognitive disabilities, volunteered as a receptionist there and quickly learned job skills and the confidence to go for full-time employment. She works in Admissions at Dorney Park during the summer and was a zombie at The Haunt during Halloween — her dream job! LVCIL looks at people with disabilities, not just in terms of what they can do instead of what they can’t … but focuses on what they want to do. It’s an incredibly empowering environment, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Haley-Schwoyer has more than 40 years of management experience as a writer, broadcast producer, and creative director in advertising, public relations and marketing, according to a news release by LVCIL. She was the co-owner and creative director of Jangle Advertising, Marketing & Communications, a full-service advertising agency in Nazareth until 2016.

She currently works as a freelance writer, editor and proofreader and serves on the board for the Partnership for a Disability Friendly Community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky and completed graduate work in marketing communication from Temple University in Philadelphia.

