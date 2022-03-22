ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, says the region is in an "economic renaissance."
"The Lehigh Valley is younger, it's more vibrant, more diverse, growing in population and economic output," Cunningham said.
Cunningham says it is one of Pennsylvania's fastest growing regions.
"Since 2010 Lehigh Valley's population rose by 6.2 percent," he said.
Jobs grew as well.
"The Lehigh Valley metro region attracted nearly 12,000 jobs across all industries last year, the most jobs gained in a single calendar year since at least 1990," Cunningham said.
The LVEDC says it tracked over 50 major expansions or new development projects last year that created or retained more than 5,000 jobs. And in a breakdown of jobs, health care is on top at 18.5 percent, followed by logistics and manufacturing.
Even as the population and jobs grow, Cunningham says the number of workers in the workforce is down.
"The supply of talent is the single most important issue in the Lehigh Valley economy," Cunningham said.
But he says that's also helping to drive up wages.
This economic boom is expected to continue in years to come.