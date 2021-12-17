The Lehigh Valley region cracked the top 50 in manufacturing GDP in the U.S, making the region 49th out of 384.
"By population, we're about 65th, so we punch well above our weight class when it comes to making products," said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
He says supply chain issues have placed new interest in domestic manufacturing. That's good for the Lehigh Valley.
"The markets that are growing in population will be the markets that benefit because there is right now a growing demand and interest to make products domestically," Cunningham said.
Location has been one of the main draws to the region.
Manufacturing made up about $7.9 billion of the Lehigh Valley's GDP, the second largest portion of the region's economy behind finance, insurance, and real estate.
"Today, we have more than 700 manufacturers in the Lehigh Valley market," Cunningham said. "About 34,000 workers making everything from pet food, to guitars, to crayons, to all kinds of packaged products to machine products."
"But our manufacturers have been challenged by a shortage of workers today. We're hoping that is temporary in nature."
Overall, the Lehigh Valley's GDP actually declined slightly compared to 2019. The economy still remains the 65th largest overall.
"The numbers that really went down in 2020 were the service, hospitality, and culture, because a lot of those entities were closed," Cunningham said.
Cunningham says they expect things to be better than 2020, so long as the recovery continues.