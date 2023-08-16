The Lehigh Valley has a new logo, and it is: Lehigh Valley.



Well, it is not quite that simple. Two organizations that market the area, the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. and Discover Lehigh Valley, presented logos Wednesday that they say can define the region and make it distinct and memorable.



The logos will be all over the Internet, as promotion of the region on social media increases.



Don Cunningham, chief executive of the LVEDC, said the new look reflects how promoting the region has changed toward attracting people, not just industry.



Under the old style, the LVEDC dealt with businesses and incentives and selling the area as a place to make money. Discover Lehigh Valley promoted fun things, festivals, and restaurants. The spin was different, but both were working to draw people and money to the region.



"LVEDC focused on marketing real estate, cost of labor, cost of land, access to markets," Cunningham said of the old approach. "As the world has evolved, economic development is really about talent, and talent is about the quality of place."



"We're trying to put this umbrella over this beautiful region," Alex Michaels, chief executive of Discover Lehigh Valley, said. A consistent logo that remains over time will identify and define the region.



Cunningham said that to many outsiders, the Lehigh Valley is known by "identifiers," such as the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem, or Easton, or perhaps as the home of Lehigh University.



"If you look at a map, it doesn't say Lehigh Valley," he said, and some industry and government definitions draw boundaries well beyond what locals know to be their homeland: Lehigh and Northampton counties.



When asked what made this look different from earlier motifs, Cunningham said the region now has a unified brand that can cross over boundaries and define the entire area.



Alisa Lopano, director of creative services at Discover Lehigh Valley, said the logo was designed in-house, with no additional funding. She pointed out how the subtle logo has varying letter lengths and heights, which can be interpreted to reflect Lehigh Valley city skylines or landscapes.



The logo is available to all, and Discover Lehigh Valley is available to consult on how it is best used in advertising, signs, business cards, and elsewhere. One version has the two letters in-line, and in another, they are stacked.



Lopano designed the logo in-house. Michaels said paying an outside firm for the design would have cost $30,000 to $100,000.



She said one way to measure the reaction to the new logo is web traffic to the Discover Lehigh Valley site.



"That is the quickest and easiest way to measure success," Lopano said.



Michaels of Discover Lehigh Valley said that reflects how marketing the region has moved to the digital world. He said the organization will spend about $2.7 million this year on Internet promotion, up from $300,000 or so in 2018.



Among those lauding the new look and the unified effort Wednesday was Kassie Hilgert, chief executive of ArtsQuest, which operates Musikfest. The annual festival brought in an estimated 1.3 million visitors to Bethlehem earlier this month.



"You are putting the Lehigh Valley first, and putting the organization in a secondary manner," she said, commending LVEDC and Discover Lehigh Valley for the joint effort.



"This is all about consistency. Organizations tend to get tired of logos before the public does, before the business community does, so keeping with this and sticking with it will pay off dividends in years to come," Hilgert said.



Ed Dougherty, chairman of the LVEDC board and senior vice president at Lehigh Valley Health Network, also noted that the the new look reflects a long-term plan.



"The reality of this is, this is going to pay off over time. This doesn't pay off instantly tomorrow with increased web traffic." Dougherty said. "This pays off over time when people see the coordination, when they come to understand what this community is and they can see that the community is one that works together, to grow the common good here, that's when you know how this succeeds."