2021 was a historic year for industrial growth in the Lehigh Valley. That's according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's new Annual Report, which came out last week.
"Contrary to what a lot of people would imagine, 2021 was a record year for industrial and manufacturing growth," said Don Cunningham, the President and CEO of LVEDC.
Cunningham says ongoing supply chain issues drove companies to the region in 2021, which translated to another 8 million square feet in new industrial space.
"And that's because a lot of companies are looking at having facilities closer to large population centers in the United States," said Cunningham.
Tenants moved into about 10 million square feet of vacant industrial space last year. The already low vacancy rate dropped to 4.2%.
Meanwhile, rents are at a record high.
"I think we're all hugely surprised that the economy is as strong and as active as it is right now. As we all know, two years ago, we didn't know where it would end," said Tony Iannelli, CEO and President of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The region had another 4.4 million square feet in industrial space under construction at the end of the year, which is actually less than the end of 2020, but on par with previous pre-pandemic years.
"It's hard to predict if 2022 is going to deliver the same type of numbers because right now the biggest constraint - just like with single-family homes - is finding buildings for companies that make products to land here," Cunningham said.