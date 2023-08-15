Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. said Tuesday it submitted an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration seeking to get the Lehigh Valley designated as a Tech Hub.

In a news release, the LVEDC said it submitted the application on behalf of a broad regional coalition that includes tech companies, colleges and universities, state and local governments, and partners in labor, economic development, community services, and workforce development.

The Lehigh Valley is seeking to be designated as a Tech Hub for semiconductors, in particular where their production overlaps with advanced manufacturing and advanced materials sciences, according to the news release. A designation could qualify the region for $50 to $75 million in CHIPS Act funding.

The LVEDC says the funding would grow the industry so it can contribute to fostering a secured domestic supply of components for current and future communications technologies.

The LVEDC says the program will invest in regions with the assets, resources, capacity, and potential to transform into globally competitive innovation centers in approximately 10 years. Up to 20 Tech Hub designations will be made nationwide, including at least three in the Northeast.

Companies participating in the consortium seeking the Tech Hub designation include AAYUNA, Broadcom, Cisco, Coherent, Infinera, iDEAL Semiconductor, Intel, Air Products, EMD Electronics, LBN, and Evonik, according to the LVEDC.

The LVEDC says the consortium includes labor and workforce organizations such as International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 375 and Workforce Board Lehigh Valley; institutions of higher education such as Lehigh University, Lafayette College, Penn State Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Carbon Community College, and Northampton Community College; and economic development organizations such as LVEDC, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Manufacturers Resource Center.

The LVEDC said the designation could boost and expand the region’s semiconductor and related industries and help strengthen the supply chain for a critical sector to national economic and security interests.

Tech Hubs – officially termed Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs – were created by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

“The history of the Lehigh Valley is very rich but one aspect that few realize is the role this region has played in the birth and development of the technology and semiconductor industry,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of LVEDC.

Seven decades ago, the nation’s first mass production of transistors began at Western Electric in Allentown, the LVEDC said.

“We were the first Silicon Valley and still have many of the country’s leading technology firms – and some great new ones – thriving here,” Cunningham said. “Companies in the Lehigh Valley touch nearly every element of semiconductor development. The Lehigh Valley is part of the nation’s semiconductor history and its present. With this federal government designation, the Lehigh Valley will help the U.S. to once again lead the world in all aspects of technology.”

“I’m very proud to be working with LVEDC and so many other community partners to advance this Tech Hub application, because I believe there’s no better place for a Tech Hub than the Greater Lehigh Valley,” said Congresswoman Susan Wild. “From our strong local economy and manufacturing sector, to the collaboration among our academic, workforce development, and business and non-profit communities, we are uniquely situated to host a Tech Hub and further drive American innovation and job growth. I will continue advocating every step of the way to deliver this monumental investment for our region’s economic sector.”