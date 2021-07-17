MUHLENBERG, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Hospital reports its Muhlenberg location is officially a Level II adult trauma center. This achievement makes Muhlenberg the fourth Lehigh Valley Health Network hospital to receive trauma center accreditation.
The accreditation was approved by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF), the accrediting body for trauma centers in Pennsylvania, on July 16. The accreditation is effective starting Sept. 1.
A Level II adult trauma center provides multidisciplinary treatment and specialized resources for trauma patients but doesn’t require the research and surgical residency programs of a Level I adult trauma center.
Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH) – Cedar Crest is a Level I adult trauma center.
Trauma centers typically treat patients injured in falls, motor vehicle crashes, industrial accidents and other situations that produce life-threatening injuries.
“Achieving Level II trauma center accreditation is a tribute to the talent and commitment of everyone involved in emergency care at LVH–Muhlenberg,” said Bob Begliomini, President, LVH–Muhlenberg and LVH-Hecktown Oaks. “It strengthens our ability to care for our communities.”