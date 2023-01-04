HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has purchased a medical and research facility to help further its teaching programs.

It acquired the Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, on Brodhead Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, LVHN announced Wednesday.

Venel can serve as a training ground and education facility for LVHN's institutes, the health network said in a statement.

The facility will complement LVHN's new Center for Healthcare Education, set to open in Center Valley in February.

Venel will also be part of LVHN's medical school program, and may allow for the future expansion of cadaver dissection labs for local high schools.