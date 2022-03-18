Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced it will virtually cut the ribbon to officially open the Health Center at Pennsburg on March 21.
The Facebook presentation will include a look inside the facility, according to officials.
Health Center at Pennsburg is located at 101 W. Seventh St., just off Route 29, and it is LVHN’s first health center in Montgomery County. Pennsburg is in northern Montgomery County, near communities such as Red Hill, Green Lane and Perkiomenville.
To learn about the services offered in this health center, visit LVHN.org/Pennsburg.