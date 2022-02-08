LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- A new institute is taking shape within Lehigh Valley Health Network.
LVHN announced Tuesday the formation of Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, which the network said will enhance its current award-winning bone and joint care.
The move will integrate Coordinated Health orthopedic practices into the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute with remaining Coordinated Health Practices and facilities formally transitioning to the institute over the next several months, the network said.
LVHN acquired Coordinated Health in late 2019.
The Orthopedic Institute allows LVHN to offer even more choice, more locations and more access to serve everyone’s needs, LVHN said.
“Letting the future come to us isn’t an option,” said LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA. “The creation of Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute allows us to shape the future of orthopedic care in northeastern Pennsylvania, to innovate on a level that provides unparalleled depth and breadth in high-quality care delivery, research and patient experience across the entire musculoskeletal spectrum. That’s a big plus for the communities we serve.”
“LVHN’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists now include nearly 150 providers
Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute’s focus areas include orthopedics (including orthopedic trauma, pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine), chiropractic care, podiatry, pain management and physical medicine and rehabilitation (physiatry).
The Orthopedic Institute also will partner with affiliated independent orthopedic groups to ensure LVHN offers more choice, more locations, more access and more patient-focused programs.