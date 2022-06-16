Lehigh Valley Fleming Neurology Institute announcement

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Neurology patients and doctors will soon have a specialized hub at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

LVHN announced Thursday the creation of the Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute.

It's funded by a donation from the Fleming Foundation, which was established by the late Richard Fleming, a businessman and philanthropist who was heavily involved in LVHN and a long-time chairman of its trustees board.

Fleming, who died in 2015, helped establish LVHN-MedEvac, and more recently, the Fleming Memory Center at LVHN, after caring for his wife with dementia.

The neuroscience donation is the single largest endowment in the foundation's 32-year history, LVHN said.

The Fleming Neuroscience Institute will be LVHN's fifth institute. The institutes are designed to be a centralized hub of innovation, research and education, with care available at all of LVHN's campuses.

The health network serves about 32,000 neurology patients and 18,000 neurosurgery patients annually.

