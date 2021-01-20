SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network said it will begin COVID-19 mass vaccinations at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
LVHN will vaccinate those age 75 and older, and only those with an appointment. The drive-through clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccination is free.
LVHN said those age 75 and older are urged to use MyLVHN to self-schedule a vaccination appointment. Those who already have an account will receive a notification to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those who wish to enroll in MyLVHN can visit the LVHN website and click “Sign Up” at the top of the page. Once enrolled, these people also will receive a notification to schedule an appointment. People can also call 833-LVHN-CVD (833-584-6283).
The ability to schedule an appointment is dependent upon the supply of available vaccine at LVHN, which is determined by the state, according to a health network news release.
LVHN said it will continue to expand its mass immunization program. Sites in Northampton and Monroe counties are being established in coordination with local health bureaus and authorities. People need an appointment to receive the vaccine at all LVHN locations, including the mass-immunization sites, where the health network said it expects to vaccinate at least 5,000 people per day when it has adequate vaccine supply.
LVHN says that even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, people must continue to wear a mask in public, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant until the majority of the community is vaccinated.