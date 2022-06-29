LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated the completion of its Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks Phase 3 construction project with a ribbon-cutting and tour Wednesday.
The new expansion, which includes an intensive care unit (ICU) for patients over 18 and a Healing Garden, in Lower Nazareth Township complements the already existing LVH–Hecktown Oaks hospital, which opened in June 2021.
The Healing Garden is now open, and the ICU will open in July, according to a news release from LVHN.
The new intensive care unit includes eight ICU beds and 12 progressive beds that allow physicians to triage patients before moving them. The ICU beds are located in private rooms with bathrooms.
Each room features a 55-inch television with 24/7 telemedicine capabilities.
Throughout the ICU there are strategically placed Indigo-Clean lighting and HEPA filters as well as UV lights within the rooftop HVAC system to control and eliminate bacteria, LVHN said.
“The health and safety of our community was at the forefront of the design of the ICU at LVH–Hecktown Oaks,” says David Burmeister, DO, LVHN’s Chair of Emergency and Hospital Medicine. “In the event that you or a loved one needs emergency care, or requires high-level care in the intensive care unit, you will be in good hands at LVH–Hecktown Oaks.”
The expansion also features a Healing Garden that was built thanks to the generosity of the John and Margaret Post Foundation. LVHN says the Healing Garden will provide a space for quiet meditation and reflection for patients and visitors. The infusion bay windows, and some inpatient rooms were designed so that patients would be facing the Healing Garden.
Additional services provided at LVH–Hecktown Oaks include:
A Diagnostic Care Center with imaging services, lab medicine and cardiac diagnostics, including the Multitom Rax precision X-ray technology. LVHN says this technology limits unnecessary radiation while allowing for easy scanning of the patient to avoid excessive movement if in pain or due to limited mobility.
Four surgical suites for procedures with Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence experts, including use of the latest generation da Vinci Robotic System
A 24/7 Emergency Room with a dedicated space just for kids
Private inpatient rooms, each with private bathrooms, telehealth capabilities and a 55-inch flat screen TV
Cancer services through Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, which is part of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Alliance
Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute cardiology and cardiac diagnostics
Breast Health Services
Complete bone, joint, spine and sports medicine care with Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute
Outpatient rehab
Family medicine
Amenities include a meditation room, market bistro, valet parking and smart car charging stations.
LVHN says the hospital features optimal safety and infection control measures including rooftop HVAC units with HEPA filters and UV lights to control and eliminate the creation of bacteria. The campus features bacteria-resistant flooring.
A helipad also is currently under construction and will be for transferring patients with more emergent needs. An LVHN MedEvac helicopter will not be based at the site.