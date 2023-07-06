ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The former medical resident who alleged that he was subjected to racism during his time at Lehigh Valley Health Network has declined to participate in an independent review, the head of LVHN said in an email to employees last week.

LVHN President and CEO Brian A. Nester said the health organization is conducting an independent, third-party review to assess the details included in the blog written by Dr. Robert Ray Jr., a former resident in emergency medicine at LVHN.

Ray made allegations of discrimination, saying his colleagues subjected him to inappropriate jokes and comments.

Nester said the review will ensure that the accusations made in Ray's blog are "properly understood and addressed" — a process that is expected to take 60 days or possibly longer to complete, depending on the findings.

While Nester said Ray was the first "independent reviewer" who was contacted to participate, he declined to take part.

"We truly welcome Dr. Ray's perspective and believe it is important for him to participate in whatever manner is comfortable for him," Nester wrote in his email. "We hope to hear directly from Dr. Ray during the review process. The door will always remain open."

In addition to conducting the independent review, Nester said the health network will continue to have "honest conservations" to maintain "a culture of respect, inclusion and equality." To that end, the CEO said it will engage its Colleagues Aligned as Resources for Engagement and Support group and Actions Against Racism and Advancing Equity Council for their guidance.

Nester also called upon employees to report harassment and discrimination they see or hear "in any form." He said there are multiple ways to report such concerns, including going directly to a supervisor or calling an anonymous hotline.

LVHN condemns "all forms of racism, prejudice and discrimination and will not tolerate any behavior that is exclusionary," the CEO said, adding that LVHN has terminated 31 employees over the past five years for racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

Nester said he will continue to update employees as the review progresses.