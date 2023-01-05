Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare.



The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.



"Providing exceptional food services is an essential part of giving our patients and their families the health care experience they expect and deserve," the statement said. "Adding Sodexo as our food & nutrition services partner will help us deliver such an experience."



Compass One is part of Morrison Healthcare, which is preparing to cut 478 jobs at locations across the Lehigh Valley, Schuylkill County and elsewhere, according to a notice posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.



"All Morrison/Compass One employees will have the opportunity to apply for jobs with Sodexo," according to an LVHN statement.



So-called WARN notices, for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, are required by federal law to give workers and communities notice of certain business closings and mass layoffs.

Sodexo serves food at hospitals, universities, government buildings, tourist attractions and other venues.



Allentown-based LVHN has 13 hospital campuses and 28 health centers, along with ExpressCARE locations, physician practices and specialty offices.