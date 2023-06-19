ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network says it's conducting an investigation following allegations of racism from one of its own.

The health network addressed the incident in a social media post.

Without naming names, it said a member of its graduate medical community has made allegations of discrimination.

A blog post from a man identifying himself as a former medical resident with LVHN details inappropriate jokes and comments he says he was subjected to from his colleagues.

The man, who's black, also says he was targeted for wearing clothing and a bracelet that said "Black Lives Matter."

LVHN says it's conducting an internal investigation and an independent, third-party investigation.