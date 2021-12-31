ALLENTOWN, Pa. – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge and demand for testing reaches record levels in our region, Lehigh Valley Health Network said its testing sites will remain open throughout New Year's weekend.
"We know that holiday or not, COVID-19 is not going anywhere — and neither are we," said Dr. Jennifer Stephens, Lehigh Valley Physician Group's chief medical officer.
LVHN will continue to offer outpatient COVID-19 testing at its standard test sites on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
A prescription is necessary for testing. LVHN is providing COVID-19 screenings online and by phone. The screenings help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and unnecessary visits to testing sites that are experiencing unprecedented volume, the health network said. Anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 or was exposed to it should choose one of the following options:
- Complete an E-Visit (detailed questionnaire visit submitted to a provider) by visiting MyLVHN.org or your MyLVHN app.
- Call the MyLVHN Nurse Information line at 1-888-402-LVHN.
- Complete an LVHN Video Visit by downloading the MyLVHN app.
Patients must be in the state of Pennsylvania to receive screening due to medical licensing regulations.
"Because it is so important and because COVID-19 continues to run rampant in our community, patients may experience longer than usual lines to get tested and wait longer for results," said Stephens. "We ask for patience as we continue to do all we can to keep you safe, healthy, and informed."