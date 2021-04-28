Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generic

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is now accepting walk-ins at one of its vaccine clinics in Northampton County. 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Northampton Crossings, located at 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those 18 and older can walk in without an appointment to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release from LVHN. They will be scheduled on-site for their second dose of the vaccination.

People who wish to make an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Northampton Crossings may still do so. People can also schedule an appointment for:

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Pocono

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Hazleton

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Schuylkill

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–MacArthur Road

People can make an appointment by going to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal. People can also call LVHN's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.