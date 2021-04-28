LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is now accepting walk-ins at one of its vaccine clinics in Northampton County.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Northampton Crossings, located at 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those 18 and older can walk in without an appointment to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release from LVHN. They will be scheduled on-site for their second dose of the vaccination.
People who wish to make an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Northampton Crossings may still do so. People can also schedule an appointment for:
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Pocono
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Hazleton
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Schuylkill
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–MacArthur Road
People can make an appointment by going to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal. People can also call LVHN's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).