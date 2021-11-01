LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh Valley Health Network has unveiled additions to one of its hospitals in Northampton County.
LVHN held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to open the second phase of its Hecktown Oaks health center in Lower Nazareth Township.
The four-story tower adds 30 inpatient beds, rehabilitation space, and a first-floor café.
Jim Miller, the hospital's president, said it's ready to serve the community.
"This is our first new hospital in 50 years," Miller said. "This is our first hospital in Northampton County. About 30% of the residents of Northampton County have always come to LVHN for care, so we made the commitment to provide services closer to their home."
LVHN isn't done yet. The hospital has three floors to be finished, and an intensive care unit is set to open next summer.
Phase-one of the Hecktown Oaks hospital was completed in June.