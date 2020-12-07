Lehigh Valley Health Network cut the ribbon on a new 130,000-square-foot emergency room on its Cedar Crest campus.
The addition nearly triples the number of beds it has to offer those in crisis, and has many features not traditionally found in an ER.
"This facility has its own centralized diagnostic testing equipment including dedicated CT and MRI services, its own full-service laboratory, an inpatient pediatric pharmacy, cardiac testing, physical therapy dedicated critical care space and a dedicated space for behavioral health services," said Dr. David Burmeister, LVHN's chair of emergency and hospital medicine.
LVHN officials gave the community a virtual tour.
The new ER took roughly three years from design to completion. Although it was designed before the COVID-19 pandemic officials say the facility is broken into pods with special features like state of the art air circulation, negative pressure patient rooms and larger spaces throughout for social distancing.
"It will allow us to divide patients to help prevent the spread of viruses like coronavirus and certainly with the increased number of private rooms we are even more prepared in the future in the event of a surge of COVID-19," Burmeister said.
The ER expansion is the first of a two phase construction project. The second will be expand the former ER into a children's ER with 27 beds. That expansion is expected to be complete this summer.