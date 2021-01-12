A booster shot is needed a month after the Moderna vaccine, and three weeks after Pfizer's.
LVHN's Division of Critical Care Medicine Chief Dr. Jennifer Rovella says after effects of the vaccines vary.
Some may not feel anything other than a sore arm, while others could feel sick, tired, or have the chills and body aches. There isn't one age group or health status more prone to side effects than others.
"If you don't have the symptoms it doesn't mean your body is not working," Rovella said. "It just means it's not reacting the same way as somebody else."
However, Dr. Rovella suggests if possible offices should stagger when employees get the booster, and even with a 95% efficacy rate those vaccinated still need to wear masks until enough people get the vaccine and booster.
"Even though you were vaccinated and not have symptoms you could come into contact with some and a possibility of being an asymptomatic carrier," Rovella said.