It was big news for Dr. Jennifer Rovella, a pulmonary critical care physician at LVHN, who has been working diligently to treat COVID-19 patients. She equates being among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine to hitting it big.
"I felt like I won the lottery," Dr. Rovella says.
And when you can't put a price on that, Dr. Rovella explains the cost of dealing with this virus for the last ten months.
"Trying to balance three children with three different needs and how to make sure that they are getting what they need for school on top of helping the network plan the ICU response, enact the ICU response, and take care of patients was really a challenge."
Although she's tired, she says she sees a light, and that light comes in the form of a vaccine.
"We are all very willing to get the vaccine. We believe in it," Dr. Rovella says. "It's not a hype. I think it’s the real deal."
This time of year is known for spreading more than holiday cheer.
"I think that this is the time. We are seeing a surge on a surge, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday and with Christmas around the corner and the potential for more family gatherings and everyone indoors, certainly I would expect more cases to come about."
While Dr. Rovella is happy, humbled and honored to be among the first to get the vaccine, she hopes everyone follows suit when it becomes available.
"I would highly encourage everybody to go and get vaccinated when it’s offered," she says.