While some may have loved the warmer, less snowy winter this season, they are likely paying for it now, with allergies.

"We want to be outside as much as we can, we want to enjoy the spring, we want our kids to enjoy the spring," said Dr. Robert Zemble, with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Zemble broke down why the winter impacts spring allergy season.

"So, the warmer the climate is the more biomass you'll have, the more plant growth you'll have, the more pollen you'll have," said Zemble.

So, what can you do?

"The first step is avoidance measures, the second step is medications, the third step for certain people is desensitizing them to what they're allergic to," said Zemble.

He stresses the importance of protecting yourself from outdoor substances when you're inside, whether that be in your home or in your car.

"Keep the outside, outside," said Zemble.

That means keeping your windows shut and the air on, cleaning your home and car air filters, and showering after being outside for long periods of time.

And the worst times of day?

"Pollen is often released early in the morning or later in the afternoon," said Zemble.

Luckily there are ways to get ahead of it. Apps for your phone can let you know what the pollen forecast in your area is.

So hopefully you'll be reaching for those tissues a whole lot less.