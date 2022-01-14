ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Doctors in the Lehigh Valley say coronavirus misinformation in the Lehigh Valley is having deadly real-world consequences. A group of local doctors tried to clear up some of those misconceptions once and for all at a roundtable Friday.
We're halfway through January 2022 and the rate of infection is higher than it was a year ago. Doctors say they've been watching the crisis steadily grow over the past four weeks.
"We are continuing to see throughout the state, region, and locally sky-high daily numbers of cases," said Dr. Timothy Friel, Chair of the Department of Medicine at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The U.S. is averaging more than 800,000 new cases every day. Pennsylvania has been accounting for 28,000 of those. The transmissibility of the omicron variant is helping to drive those numbers.
During the roundtable doctors talked about the effectiveness of masks.
"Some masks are much better than others. Gators and cloth masks are poor. They do not help significantly with the spread. They're better than nothing but, surgical masks are better," said Dr. Jodi Lenko with LVHN.
They also touted how safe the vaccine is for young children and admitted they're disappointed with the vaccination rate they've seen for kids between the ages of 5 and 11.
"The vaccine is really very safe in children. Immediate effects are usually very mild," said Dr. Debra Carter with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
And while it's generally considered to have less of a chance of causing severe symptoms, doctors pushed back on the idea that the omicron variant of COVID is harmless and is urging people not to let their guard down.
Doctors continue to stress how important it is to get vaccinated. So far in Pennsylvania over 17 and a half million doses of vaccine has been administered.