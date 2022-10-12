ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In a frightening experience for children, parents and workers at a daycare center in Allentown, 28 children and four adults were overcome by carbon monoxide Tuesday. The vast majority of the kids and adults are now out of hospitals.

Some of the patients treated had carbon monoxide levels that were ten times higher than normal.

Two doctors from Lehigh Valley Health Network who were part of the team that treated 19 of those patients explained the health impacts of carbon monoxide.

"You can train or talk about something for years and years and years, but to see those things play out in front of you and execute to the high degree is a completely different situation," said Dr. Chase Jones, emergency medicine attending and medical toxicology fellow at LVHN.

Jones, along with Dr. Kenneth Katz, say extremely high levels of carbon monoxide can kill within minutes.

"It will shut down your body system to make oxygen, it kills your mitochondria. And it kills cells that support the life," Dr. Katz, attending physician and medical toxicology emergency physician at LVHN, said.

"The oxygen is what the body needs, the brain uses a lot of it on a very, very rapid basis," Jones said.

Both doctors were part of the recovery effort Tuesday, after 28 children and four adults were evacuated from Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown.

"Because carbon dioxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless, etc.," Katz said. "That's the problem as to why people succumb so easily to it."

Katz says the carbon monoxide leak at the daycare was somewhat diffused and spread out, and while it could have ultimately been deadly, some kids were affected more than others.

The doctors say the ones who were affected more suffered greater effects due to where the leak was coming from inside the building, moreso than the patients' body weights.

"There clearly was some exposure point," Katz said. "And I surmise that those with the highest levels that had the most significant signs and symptoms, like being unconscious, were probably in closer proximity. Those that were farther away in geographic proximity to this source, probably were just less affected."

Katz explains carbon monoxide doesn't really discriminate between adults and children. It tends to target organ systems that are very metabolically active.

In this case, several signs and symptoms were seen: "Loss of consciousness, multiple reports of lightheadedness, ataxia, dizziness, and then in our adult patients, the concern was mostly for chest pain," Jones said.

The doctors explain that carbon monoxide poisoning is not so easily studied.

"To do a randomized controlled trial of poisoning patients and not poisoning patients and following them over time," Katz said. "That is probably not something that is going to happen."

And that's why so little is known about long-term effects, they say.

So the question remains, whether there will be potential delayed neurological signs and symptoms developing over time or later in life.

"Injuring those brain cells may in theory, cause neurologic injury," Katz said.

"The good news is, however, is that these patients that were there, I think they all had a really a normal neurologic examination. By the time we saw them, there was no lingering neurologic injury such that we detected on examination. So that is really a great thing."