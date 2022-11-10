Lehigh Valley Health Network is dropping a major insurance provider.

Aetna will no longer be accepted, effective March 13, 2023, LVHN announced Thursday.

That means patients with Aetna can still get in-network care until that date, for the next 120 days, the health network said.

After that, patients can continue care out-of-network, or pay out of pocket.

LVHN said it is ending its relationship with Aetna because of unpaid bills that have been stacking up since 2017. The health network says Aetna routinely denies and delays claims, despite LVHN trying to resolve these issues.

"We have spent the past five years trying to reach a resolution with Aetna, but they have refused efforts to resolve in good faith," LVHN said in a letter obtained by 69 News. "... Aetna has missed the timeline both parties agreed to, creating further delays, and has failed to pay for care that LVHN has provided to its patients."

LVHN said it is hoping to reach a "fair agreement" with the insurance giant before March.

Doctors say they are committed to continuing care for ongoing treatment plans, like patients fighting cancer or pregnant women.

The health network says it will regularly send reminders to patients leading up to that date, but in the meantime, everyone should keep their scheduled appointments and procedures.

Those with questions can call 888-402-5846 or visit a website with more information and FAQs.