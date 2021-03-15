S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is holding another COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Dorney Park this week.
LVHN says it expects to vaccinate 4,000 people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A group at the clinic, which will be held on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered for free.
Appointments are required and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule an appointment for the Dorney Park drive-through clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in Phase 1A can sign in to MyLVHN.
LVHN says people can also can schedule an appointment by calling its COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). LVHN says that due to large demand and call volume, people may be on hold and appointments may be taken while they wait.
LVHN said it vaccinated 3,600 people during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dorney Park last week.