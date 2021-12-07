SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is getting $4.5 million in state funding to expand two of its intensive care units.
Most of the money -- $3.5 million -- will go to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital to expand its NICU from 32 beds to 46-50, as well as negative pressure rooms and special procedure rooms, LVHN said.
Another $1 million will go to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg to add eight new ICU beds, making 28 total.
The money comes from state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants, and was secured by state Sens. Pat Browne and Lisa Boscola, and Reps. Ryan Mackenzie and Jeanne McNeill.