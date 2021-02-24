SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Cars are rolling into the parking lot at Dorney Park in Lehigh County on Wednesday.
Lehigh Valley Health Network is holding its second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
They're giving out second doses of the vaccine to people who received their first shot at the park on January 27.
The hospital's experience with hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics at Dorney in the past has helped with this current large-scale event.
"People are happy. They feel relieved. They're enthusiastic. The process is going exceptionally smoothly... and thankfully we are in between snow storms," said Terry Berger, administrator of infection control and prevention at LVHN.
Officials expect to give out 1,000 second doses of Moderna on Wednesday.