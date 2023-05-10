CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - For National Nurses Week, Lehigh Valley Health Network brought in local students to learn about the profession, in the hopes it inspires some to start a career in health care.

LVHN gave students from seven area high schools an inside look at the nursing profession, at the hospital's Center for Healthcare Education in Center Valley.

"It's not what you see on TV shows, this is the real side of it. Which is what we shared today," said Annmarie Cavarria, Chief Nursing Executive at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

She says the nursing shortage inspired the program: "The residual effects of the pandemic are still lingering and causing a huge problem, and not just nursing, a lot of other health care positions."

Students heard from nurses in several different fields and levels of management, and got hands-on experience in the hospital simulation.

"It's very informational and I've learned a lot about the different nursing positions. Especially up top, managerial and education-wise. It's very insightful," said Ainsley Behr, an 11th grader at Northern Lehigh. "I love science and teaching people and I'm interested in the flexibility of it as well. The different options, the different paths."

The Hospital and Health System Association of PA says the state has one of the worst shortages in the nation, with a vacancy rate of more than 30% for nurse practitioners, nursing support staff, and RN's.

A state report from 2019 found that as many as 30% to 50% of new nurses leave the bedside within their first three years.

Events like the one on Wednesday aim to change that.

"Students have so many options. Now they could go to college, they could go to trade school to be so many things. That's why we need to make sure that nursing is a very good option for them," said Cynthia Cappel, VP of Education at the hospital.

The hospital says it plans to partner with all the area schools it can in health care career pathway programs like this one beginning in September.