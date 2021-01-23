Despite Pennsylvania state health officials expanding eligibility for coronavirus vaccines in phase 1-A, the Lehigh Valley Health Network is not including groups other than healthcare workers, first responders, nursing home staff and residents, as well as people 75 and older for now.
The reason? There just aren't enough vaccines to go around.
"At LVHN there is nothing we want more than to vaccinate everyone. However, we have a very limited supply of vaccine," said Dr. Brian Nester, CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Dr. Nester released a video statement explaining why the network made the decision.
"For people 65 to 74 and for those age 18 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, trust that we know you are out there and waiting. We will message you very soon to let you know when you can begin scheduling your vaccination," he said.
Nester said vaccinating all groups will take months, but says they're still vaccinating thousands a day.
"I know you're frustrated. We are frustrated too. However, know that we have the experience to vaccinate thousands of people a day and we will use every dose as quickly as we get it," said Nester.
Appointments are filling up fast. Nester said those who received their first dose, will get a second - no questions asked. For those who fall in the 65 and older community and those 16 to 64 with serious health conditions, you can still register an account on MyLVHN and wait for your turn.
"You will receive updates and a notification when we have a supply to vaccinate your group and you can schedule your appointment," said Nester.