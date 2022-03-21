LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | The doors officially opened Monday on the Lehigh Valley Health Network’s (LVHN) Health Center at Pennsburg at 101 W. Seventh St., just off Route 29.
“Residents of northern Montgomery County have been asking for more access to LVHN’s great doctors and services, and we listened,” said John Pierro, LVHN Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
The Health Center at Pennsburg offers multiple health care services under one roof, offering leading-edge care for the entire family, officials say. Included is:
- LVPG Family medicine
- LVPG OB-GYN services
- Pulmonology, endocrinology and gastroenterology, through Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital
- LVHN Rehabilitation Services for adults and children
- ExpressCARE (24/7 for minor injuries and illnesses)
- HNL Lab Medicine
- Imaging services
- Mobile breast health mammo coach for access to the most advanced breast cancer screening technologies
- LVPG Pediatrics (coming this summer)
For more information about the Health Center at Pennsburg, visit their website.