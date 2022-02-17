Cases of omicron are coming down just as quick as they rose. So where does that leave us?
The vast majority of the population has now either had the virus, gotten the vaccine, or both. Is it enough to protect us as a whole and ease us back to pre-pandemic normal?
Dr. Luther Rhodes with LVHN says we are in a very different place than we were two years ago.
"The human population is adapting to the virus and vice-versa, the virus is changing," Rhodes said.
The Associated Press is reporting that 73 percent of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron. Rhodes says that's a very good thing, as restrictions are starting to ease, and more and more school districts are getting rid of mask mandates.
"There's a lot of information coming out public health wise that does show that some of the mask mandates have been pulled back for some time, but there haven't been large outbreaks in schools," Rhodes said.
Rhodes says we're at a point where people can do what they feel is best for them.
For now, he says the data is trending in the right direction. But he says we can't completely let our guards down.
"It's still like a wild animal, you can't trust it, you can't turn your back on it," Rhodes said.
We've seen it before - new variants ruining the progress we've made. Right now, scientists are keeping a close eye on the BA.2 variant.
"That could be a big deal or not or something in between," Rhodes said.
He says we're more prepared to quickly tackle the variant if it does become a problem. So, while we can't claim victory over the virus yet, we're getting there.