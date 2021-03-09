S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is holding another COVID-19 mass vaccination session at Dorney Park this week.
LVHN says it plans to vaccinate 3,600 people in the state's 1A group, by appointment only, according to a health network news release.
LVHN will hold the drive-through clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered for free. Those without an appointment will not be eligible for vaccination.
To schedule an appointment for the Dorney Park drive-through clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in Phase 1A can sign in to MyLVHN. You also can schedule an appointment by calling the health network's COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.