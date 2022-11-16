U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - College students will be hitting the roads next week to see family and friends on Thanksgiving break, and local officials are urging them to stay alert behind the wheel for the holiday.

Lehigh Valley Health Network teamed up with law enforcement agencies for a special event Wednesday at Penn State University's Upper Saucon Township campus.

Students tested driving simulators to see how bad things could be on the roads if they were to be intoxicated, and learned how getting a DUI charge could impact their future.

The days surrounding Thanksgiving are among the busiest travel days of the year, with a high number of alcohol-related crashes.